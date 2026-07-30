Fine notices for violations of disabled-only parking zones have long been sent by registered mail, a method prone to delays and failed deliveries due to closed doors or address mismatches. Bounced mail and redelivery attempts have consumed administrative resources and budget, while residents were often slow to learn they had been cited.

Gwanak-gu (district mayor Park Jun-hee) has introduced a mobile electronic notification system for disabled parking zone violation fines — delivered via KakaoTalk — covering every stage from preliminary notice to final bill. The system has been in operation since July.

The system provides a one-stop notification chain from the initial violation alert through to the fine assessment, designed for speed and accuracy. Recipients can check their fine details through a KakaoTalk alert on a smartphone registered in their name, with no separate application required. If a recipient does not open the mobile notice within 48 hours of the alert being sent, a paper notice is mailed to the registered address as before, preventing notification gaps for non-smartphone users or in cases of system error.

The district said the new system will allow recipients to confirm fine details early and complete necessary steps — such as voluntary payment — in a timely manner, significantly reducing cases where residents miss the 20 percent discount available for early payment.

In addition, the district expects to cut costs associated with printing and mailing notices, as well as substantially reduce the administrative workload previously spent processing returned mail.

"Introducing mobile electronic notification will eliminate the inconvenience caused by delays in fine notices and improve administrative efficiency," district mayor Park said. "We will continue to promote proper parking culture in disabled-only zones while steadily expanding convenient administrative services that residents can feel in their daily lives."