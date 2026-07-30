Dongjak-gu said it will relocate and expand the Dongjak-gu Disability Family Support Center to the Noryangjin transit-oriented area to improve welfare access for families of people with disabilities and broaden tailored services.

The center, which opened in October 2019, has provided specialist counseling for families of people with disabilities, emergency care, parent education and self-help group support to improve their quality of life.

The existing facility, at 16 Boramaero 5-ga-gil, sits on the outskirts of the district, limiting accessibility for users, and its cramped space has made it difficult to meet growing welfare demand.

In response, the district plans to move the center into a donated space on the third floor of a youth housing complex in the Noryangjin transit-oriented area (39-20 Noryangjin-dong).

The relocation will expand the facility from about 125 square meters to about 188 square meters while cutting annual costs — including rent — by about 37.44 million won ($25,500), delivering a dual benefit, the district said.

In addition to the existing classrooms, counseling rooms and offices, the expanded space will include one new classroom and one new psychological stabilization room.

The district plans to use the additional space to introduce specialized programs, including AI digital education, and to expand caregiver rest support and emergency care services.

The newly renovated center is scheduled to hold an opening ceremony in late August and begin full operations.

Dongjak-gu District Mayor Ryu Sam-young said the relocation "goes beyond a simple change of address — it is an achievement that genuinely improves convenience for users while also reducing costs." He added that the district would spare no effort in preparing for the opening "so that all families of people with disabilities can feel a warm change in their daily lives in the new, spacious and comfortable space."