Geumcheon-gu said the Seoul Metropolitan Government's 9th Integrated Review Subcommittee for Small-Scale Housing Improvement, which met Thursday, gave conditional approval to the implementation plan for the Moa housing project at Siheung-dong 1003 (Zone A-3).

Zone A-3 is set to receive four apartment buildings — four basement levels and 20 above-ground floors — supplying 231 units in total, including 47 rental units. By reserving rental housing for more than 20 percent of all units, the project qualifies for relaxed floor-area ratio and building-height limits, which is expected to accelerate its progress.

The Siheung-dong 1003 area has long been flagged for redevelopment due to a concentration of aging and substandard buildings, roads too narrow for easy vehicle access, and poor pedestrian conditions. Once the project is complete, the existing single-lane road will be widened to two lanes with sidewalks on both sides, creating safer conditions for drivers and pedestrians alike.

The plan also calls for a 3-meter setback along the complex's frontage to expand pedestrian space, while neighborhood commercial facilities on the lower floors of the buildings will improve residents' convenience and enhance the streetscape.

The Moa Town centered on Siheung-dong 1005 comprises eight zones in total, with Moa housing projects under way in five of them, including Zone A-3. With Zone A-3 now clearing review, all five active zones have completed the project-plan review process.

Going forward, coordinated redevelopment linking the adjacent Zones 1, 2, 4 and 5 is expected to expand infrastructure such as roads and bring more systematic improvements to the aging low-rise residential neighborhood.

Geumcheon-gu District Mayor Choi Ki-chan said the approval means all five Moa housing projects in the Siheung-dong 1005 Moa Town have now cleared the project-plan review stage, establishing a solid foundation for systematic redevelopment. "We will continue to strengthen coordination among project zones to create a safe and comfortable residential environment that residents can truly feel," he said.