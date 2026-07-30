Byeon Jin-jae claimed victory at the KPGA David Golf Tour after a seven-hole playoff.

Byeon finished the second and final round of the tour's 13th event Wednesday at Gunsan Country Club's tournament course (par 72) in Gunsan, North Jeolla Province, carding a total of 8-under-par 136 to force a three-way playoff with Jeong Jae-hyeon and Jeong Se-yun.

Jeong Se-yun was eliminated with a triple bogey on the fourth playoff hole, leaving Byeon and Jeong Jae-hyeon to battle on. On the seventh playoff hole, Jeong Jae-hyeon made a double bogey while Byeon saved par to clinch the title.

The previous record for the longest playoff on the David Golf Tour was six holes, set at the 14th event of the KPGA Challenge Tour Casco Series in 2014.

With the win, Byeon set the record for the longest playoff victory in David Golf Tour history.

"I had won as an amateur, but after turning pro I had never won once," Byeon said. "This victory has taught me a lot, and above all, winning has become an important turning point for me."

Byeon joined the KPGA in 2010 and had come close before — finishing runner-up at the 2018 Dong-A Membership Group Busan Open and third at the 2022 LX Championship — but had never broken through for a win.