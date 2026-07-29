Seoul's Nowon-gu announced the following personnel appointments, effective July 16: Kim Tae-hwi as director of the Culture and Urban Administration Bureau; Jang Ju-hyeon as director of the Safety, Transportation and Construction Bureau; Park Jin-yeong as acting inspector general; Park Eun-yeong as chief of the Autonomous Administration Division; Pyo Su-jin as acting chief of the Disability Welfare Division; Jeong Mi-gyeong as acting chief of the Aging Society Policy Division; Choi Heon-myeong as acting chief of the Shared Housing Support Division; and Kim San-gyu as acting chief of Wolgye 2-dong.

The following appointments take effect Aug. 1: Yang Hyeon-ung as chief of the Sports and Urban Affairs Division; Jang Yeong-mi as chief of the Local Economy Division; Ryu Jeong-a as chief of the Revenue Collection Division; Shin Hyeon-ju as chief of the Childcare and Family Division; Choi Yong-an as chief of the Shared Housing Support Division; Song Jae-hyeok as chief of the Safe City Division; Jeong Tae-yeong as chief of the Traffic Guidance Division; Lee Gwang-ae as chief of the Leisure Lifestyle Division; Park Mi-hyang as chief of the Resource Circulation Division; Park Sang-hui as chief of Wolgye 3-dong; Seong Eun-gyeong as chief of Gongneung 2-dong; Kim Yun-jin as chief of Junggye 1-dong; Kim Il-gon as acting chief of Sanggye 1-dong; Lee Hyeon-jeong as acting chief of Sanggye 2-dong; and Ko Gyeong-hui as acting chief of Sanggye 10-dong.