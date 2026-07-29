The Ulsan University Hospital Nurses Association, led by President Kim Gyeong-seon, has donated shoe vouchers for children in Ulsan's Dong-gu for the third consecutive year, following contributions in 2024 and 2025.

The association visited Dong-gu District Office on Wednesday afternoon to deliver 10 shoe vouchers in support of the district's Dream Start child welfare program. Dream Start provides health, welfare and education services to vulnerable children aged 12 and under and their families.

Beyond child support, the association has maintained a steady record of community giving — donating goods to social welfare facilities, contributing to hometown love funds and raising money for wildfire victims.

A Dong-gu District Office official said the district would implement responsible child policies to ensure every child's happiness, in recognition of the association members' continued generosity toward Dream Start children.