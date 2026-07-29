Yeongdeungpo-gu District Chief Jo Yu-jin attended the opening ceremony of the Yeongdeungpo Regional Self-Sufficiency Center, located at 22 Yeongdeungpo-ro 53-gil, on Wednesday afternoon.

The ceremony drew District Chief Jo and about 100 local residents and proceeded in order through congratulatory remarks, a screening of a video on self-sufficiency project activities, a facility tour, a ribbon-cutting and a commemorative photo session.

The newly renovated facility features three counseling rooms for self-sufficiency workers, a large education room and office space for self-sufficiency project teams, establishing it as a comprehensive hub to support the economic independence of vulnerable residents.

"The Yeongdeungpo Regional Self-Sufficiency Center is a place of hope that extends a helping hand to neighbors in need so they can get back on their feet," Jo said. "We will spare no support to make the center a space that offers neighbors real opportunities for independence and breathes vitality into the community through shared growth."