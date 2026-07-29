Seongdong-gu District Mayor Yu Bo-hwa conducted emergency field inspections Wednesday to check on the safety of vulnerable residents and outdoor workers in the district amid an active heat wave warning.

Yu visited a redevelopment site in Yongdap-dong to inspect safety management conditions for outdoor workers, then stopped by the Yonghwa Senior Center — a designated heat shelter — and called on vulnerable households in the district to check cooling conditions and hear concerns from elderly residents.

Seongdong-gu is operating a comprehensive heat response command center and has focused its administrative resources on protecting vulnerable groups, including running 24-hour heat shelters and rest facilities for essential and platform workers, and conducting regular welfare checks on elderly residents living alone.