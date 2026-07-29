Mapo-gu District Mayor Yu Dong-gyun on Wednesday called on the Seoul Metropolitan Government to add a new Gangbuk Crosstown Line route through the heart of Sangam-dong and to scrap plans for an underground vehicle depot beneath World Cup Park. He spoke at the third public hearing on Seoul's urban rail network construction plan, held at Seoul City Hall's Seosomun Annex.

The hearing was organized to present the draft third Seoul Metropolitan Urban Rail Network Construction Plan and gather input from residents and district governments.

Yu told the hearing that the absence of a subway station in central Sangam-dong has left residents with significant transportation inconveniences.

He asked that a new Gangbuk Crosstown Line route through the center of Sangam-dong be incorporated into the third urban rail network plan to improve residents' access to rail and ease of travel.

Yu also requested a detailed explanation of the city's plan to build an underground vehicle depot at World Cup Park and urged the city to withdraw the proposal, citing concerns over environmental damage and infringement on residents' quality of life.

"A new route through the heart of Sangam-dong must be included in the plan to relieve the transportation inconvenience faced by Sangam-dong residents and ensure everyone can use the urban rail system with ease," Yu said. "I hope the opinions of local government heads are fully gathered and reflected in the planning process."