Seoul's Guro-gu district announced Wednesday that it has been enrolling residents with developmental disabilities in a group daily-life liability insurance program since March. All residents with developmental disabilities registered in the district are automatically covered — no application required.

Since the program launched March 1, eight accident claims arising from home or outdoor activities have been filed through June 30. They include a range of property and personal-injury incidents — damaged televisions and air purifiers, harm to vehicles and bus fixtures, and a pedestrian injured in a bicycle collision.

For claims that have been settled, a total of 2.74 million won ($1,870) has been paid out, while some cases are still being processed. The program has allowed affected residents to be compensated for their losses while sparing families of people with developmental disabilities the sudden financial burden of paying damages out of pocket.

The insurance covers liability of up to 50 million won per incident when a person with a developmental disability causes bodily injury or property damage to others during daily life. The deductible is 20,000 won, and coverage of up to 50 million won also applies in cases of permanent disability resulting from injury.

Coverage begins automatically when a resident moves into Guro-gu and is canceled when they move out.

After an accident, the insured or their legal guardian may file a claim directly with the insurer by submitting the required documents. The district provides administrative support, including verifying eligibility and guiding claimants through the process.

Guro-gu District Mayor Jang In-hong said the program has demonstrated its value since taking effect. "Real-life compensation has been delivered, confirming the need for a system that both eases the burden on families of people with developmental disabilities and protects those who are harmed," he said. "We will continue to build a tightly woven welfare safety net that gives people with disabilities and their families greater peace of mind in their daily lives."

Guro-gu also operates a residents' safety insurance program and a residents' bicycle insurance program. Both automatically cover all residents registered in the district, with no enrollment required, and the district pays the full premium.

The safety insurance covers risks that can arise in everyday life, including death and permanent disability from explosions, fires and collapses, burn surgery costs, diagnosis costs for dog bites and dog-collision injuries, and diagnosis costs for heat-related illness. Claims must be filed within three years of the date of the accident; the insured or their heir may apply directly to the insurer, the Korea Local Finance Association. The district also operates a bicycle insurance program.

As with the safety insurance, Guro-gu residents are automatically enrolled in the bicycle insurance with no separate application needed. Coverage begins upon moving in and ends upon moving out. The bicycle insurance covers accidents that occur while riding or riding as a passenger on a bicycle, regardless of location, as well as collisions with a bicycle while on foot.