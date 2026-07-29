A woman in her 40s was killed after being run over by a dump truck near an apartment construction site in Gwangju.

According to the Gwangju Northern Police Station, the woman, identified only as A, was struck by a reversing dump truck on a road near a construction site in Maegok-dong, Buk-gu, at around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

A was transported to a hospital in cardiac arrest but was pronounced dead.

Before the accident, A and the dump truck driver, identified only as B, a man in his 60s, had been arguing over a parking dispute.

Police have launched a pre-indictment investigation based on the circumstances and are looking into whether B acted intentionally.

However, B has denied the allegations.

Police plan to determine whether to indict B and what charges to apply based on closed-circuit television footage and witness statements.