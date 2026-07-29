"It looks like an ordinary keyboard — and it costs 3.5 million won?"

The first impression of the HP EliteBoard G1a AI PC is that of a standard keyboard. Its wide, flat form factor looks little different from a regular wireless keyboard. But press the power button, connect a portable monitor, and the device transforms almost instantly into a capable AI PC. The entire computer — processor, battery, speakers and microphone — is packed inside the keyboard chassis. The HP EliteBoard G1a AI PC demonstrates the potential of an entirely new form factor built around portability and easy setup.

This reporter recently had the opportunity to try the HP EliteBoard G1a AI PC firsthand.

The device's exterior design is strikingly minimal. It takes the shape of a tenkeyless keyboard in a deep charcoal gray that reads almost as black. Its dimensions — 35.8 centimeters wide, 11.9 centimeters deep and 1.8 centimeters thick — are comparable to a standard tenkeyless keyboard, and at roughly 750 grams, it is impressively light.

That compact, lightweight build makes it highly portable. Stood on its side, it slips easily into a small tote bag. Because the PC itself is built into the keyboard, there is no need to carry a separate tower and keyboard as you would with a mini PC — a convenience that is hard to overlook.

The specifications are more than adequate for business use. The review unit came equipped with an AMD Ryzen AI 7 Pro 350 processor and 64GB of memory. The integrated graphics are handled by a Radeon 860M, and an NPU capable of up to 50 TOPS supports on-device AI features.

Real-world AI performance was solid given the device's portability and specs. Requesting an image from CapCut AI took about 45 seconds to return a result. Document work and light AI tasks ran without issue. However, AI video editing felt somewhat sluggish. The device seems better suited to everyday business AI features than to heavy video production.

Video-call performance exceeded expectations. When using the built-in microphone and speakers, the person on the other end could not detect any keyboard noise even while typing during a meeting. The same held true on KakaoTalk voice and video calls. Even when a mechanical keyboard nearby was deliberately pressed during a noise test, the clacking came through only as faintly as the rustle of a snack wrapper.

Heat generation was not a major concern. During use, the front of the device produced only a mild warmth, while the back ran slightly warmer. Neither was uncomfortable, and the device appeared to channel heat toward the rear.

The main drawbacks are the keyboard itself and limited expandability. Because the PC lives inside the keyboard, key feel and layout matter — and users who are particular about their typing experience may find the keyboard divisive. The layout also felt like it could use further refinement. Having only two ports is another limitation; connecting multiple peripherals requires a separate adapter or dock.

The price is also a significant hurdle. The review unit is priced at around 3.5 million won ($2,390). Even accounting for the novel form factor, enterprise-grade security and AI PC performance, it is hard to shake the impression that it is expensive compared with a standard laptop or mini PC. Factor in the need for a separate monitor, and the product appears better suited to corporate and business buyers than to individual consumers.

The HP EliteBoard G1a AI PC is not a full laptop replacement. The absence of a built-in screen and the limited port selection mean it cannot be used anywhere at a moment's notice. That said, it offers clear advantages for users who move between spaces — a home office, a main office, a conference room — where monitors are already available and a consistent work environment is needed. The ability to carry an entire PC setup in a single keyboard makes it a natural fit for hot-desking offices and shared workspaces.