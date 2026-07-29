SK Hynix's top executives visited the Gwangju military airport site Wednesday to assess conditions for building a semiconductor fabrication facility, and held talks with Min Hyeong-bae, mayor of the proposed South Jeolla-Gwangju integrated special city, on concrete steps forward.

Yeom Seong-jin, president of SK Hynix's communications division, led a group of 15 SK officials who toured the military airport and surrounding areas from 12:50 p.m. to 1:40 p.m.

The executives examined the site's overall size, potential zones for fab placement, road and rail access, and conditions for power and water supply. From 2 p.m., they met with Mayor Min at the Gwangju city office to discuss plans for building the fab.

The meeting was introductory in nature. The two sides discussed key agenda items including the military airport relocation and industrial complex development schedule, securing critical infrastructure such as power and water, expedited permitting, corporate support frameworks, and a phased investment timeline.

To keep discussions moving quickly, both sides agreed to set up a direct communication channel so that any pressing issues could be addressed without delay.

The visit followed a preliminary site survey conducted by SK Hynix working-level staff on July 23, and is significant in that what began as a field inspection at the staff level has been elevated to president-level consultations.

A Samsung Electronics executive delegation also visited Gwangju on July 25 to inspect the military airport site.