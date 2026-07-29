Yeungjin University said Wednesday that its nursing department recently completed a 14-day overseas advanced technology training program in Sydney, Australia, with 15 enrolled students and faculty members.

Organized as part of the Ministry of Education's junior college innovation support project, the program focused on giving students direct exposure to overseas medical settings to build global nursing competencies, practical skills for working abroad and foreign-language communication abilities.

The group completed intensive coursework at local education provider ABM Further Education, covering clinical nursing English, clinical communication, job-skills workshops and nursing simulation training.

Students also attended career seminars on Australia's healthcare system, the roles of local nurses and their working conditions, helping them develop a clearer vision of a career as a global nurse.

Students visited Westmead Private Hospital, an aged care center and Fairfield Hospital in Sydney, where they observed firsthand how Australia's advanced medical services operate and experienced its patient-centered care model.

Baek Ju-yeon, head of the nursing department, said the program allowed students to deepen their understanding of the global healthcare environment while strengthening their international communication skills and clinical competencies, giving them a stronger foundation for pursuing careers overseas.