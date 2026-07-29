Actor Choi Jung-won, 44, a former member of the duo UN, said Wednesday that all legal disputes stretching nearly five years have finally come to an end.

In an Instagram post, Choi said he felt as though he had been "floundering in a dark, murky swamp for five years," describing the ordeal as "a long tunnel" in which he endured an alienation lawsuit, a stalking lawsuit and words that made him feel less than human.

"It is truly all over now," he wrote. "The alienation lawsuit ended in my favor, clearly confirming that I did not engage in any improper conduct, and the misunderstanding over the stalking case has been resolved with a full non-prosecution decision. I have now put a full stop on every single case."

Choi said he was worn out and intended to live as "a humble and modest person," adding that when a scandal breaks, false claims spread like wildfire but most people have no interest in how things turn out.

"I want to say again that all matters over the past five years have ended with no charges found, and the false civil lawsuit has also concluded with a ruling in my favor," he added.

Choi became embroiled in an extramarital affair allegation involving a woman in 2022. The woman's ex-husband filed a 100 million won ($68,200) damages suit in 2023, claiming Choi had carried on an inappropriate relationship with his wife and destroyed their marriage. Choi denied the allegations outright, saying the woman was simply a younger neighborhood acquaintance his family had known since his childhood.

The Seoul Family Court dismissed the ex-husband's claim in November, finding insufficient evidence to establish misconduct. The Supreme Court upheld that ruling in January by rejecting the ex-husband's final appeal.

A separate criminal case involving a former partner was also resolved this month. Choi had been referred to prosecutors last November on charges of calling a former partner four times after she ended their relationship, then going to her home and threatening her. On July 16, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office's Second Division for Women and Children's Crime Investigation issued a suspended indictment on the charge of aggravated intimidation involving a weapon. Charges of threatening to distribute a video and violating the Stalking Punishment Act were dropped without indictment.

A suspended indictment means prosecutors acknowledge that the offense occurred but choose not to bring the case to trial after weighing factors such as motive and circumstances. It is distinct from a finding of no charges, in which the offense itself is not recognized.

Choi debuted in 2000 as one half of the two-member group UN, scoring hits including "Seonmul" ("Gift") and "Pado" ("Wave"). He later transitioned to acting.