Samsung C&T's construction division posted an operating profit of 202 billion won ($138 million) in the second quarter, the company announced Wednesday. The result marks a 71% increase from 118 billion won in the same period a year earlier.

According to Samsung C&T's earnings release, the construction unit recorded sales of 3.99 trillion won in the second quarter — up 14%, or 593 billion won, from 3.4 trillion won a year earlier, and up 16%, or 575 billion won, from 3.31 trillion won in the previous quarter.

The strong performance was driven by the ramp-up of high-tech construction work, including Samsung Electronics' Pyeongtaek campus, which Samsung C&T is building, as well as progress on overseas plant projects.

"Both sales and operating profit increased as large-scale project construction got fully under way," the company said.