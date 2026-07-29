"Yeongung Sidae Yeongdongbang," a fan club of singer Im Young-woong, donated 165 summer quilts worth 8.08 million won ($5,510) to the city of Donghae, Gangwon Province, on Wednesday, asking that the items be distributed to residents in need.

Fan club members organized the donation voluntarily to mark the 10th anniversary of Im's debut.

Donghae plans to deliver the quilts to vulnerable residents who struggle most during the summer heat.

Yeongung Sidae Yeongdongbang has maintained a steady record of community giving — last year, the group donated 5 million won to a care facility for people with severe disabilities in Donghae to support their independent living.

"We are grateful to the members who have practiced sharing for our neighbors in need," said Kim Seong-rae, head of the city's welfare division. "We will make sure the donated items reach those who need them."

Since Im's debut, Yeongung Sidae has consistently carried out charitable acts for those in need, and Im himself has matched his fans' generosity with large personal donations.

The Community Chest of Korea has repeatedly praised what it calls a "virtuous cycle of expanding good deeds" between Yeongung Sidae and Im, describing the model as nearly unprecedented worldwide for driving sustained growth in charitable giving. In 2023, the organization created a dedicated donation channel called "Good Fan Club" in recognition of the trend.