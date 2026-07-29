Seoul's Seocho-gu district office announced Wednesday that it has successfully completed two mentoring events — "Donghang Camp" and "Donghang Mentoring" — in partnership with automaker Kia.

The events are part of "Kia Frentoring," the district's flagship public-private mentoring program for children and youth, which launched in 2013 and is now in its 14th year. Kia sponsors 100 million won ($68,200) in program costs, and three local welfare organizations specializing in mentoring collaborate to run the activities.

The Donghang Camp, held Friday, brought together 17 university student mentors and 21 mentees affiliated with the partner organizations. Participants explored career paths through hands-on job experiences at KidZania Seoul, a children's and youth vocational theme park. They also took part in one-on-one tailored activities with their mentors, deepening mutual understanding and strengthening emotional bonds.

On Tuesday, the Donghang Mentoring session focused on helping university student mentors develop their own career plans and job-readiness skills. The 23 mentors who took part toured the production line at Kia's AutoLand Hwaseong plant and visited the company's headquarters in Yangjae. At a group job mentoring session held at Umyeon Community Welfare Center, Kia employees provided practical career consulting — including guidance on areas of interest, personal statement reviews and job-search tips.

Seocho-gu and Kia plan to continue running a range of social contribution programs through Kia Frentoring that allow mentors and mentees to grow together. Ongoing initiatives include an eco-mentoring program in which participants make environmentally friendly goods to donate to vulnerable groups, a kit-making sharing activity, and a supplies support project for educationally disadvantaged youth. At year's end, the partners plan to hold "Hamkke-haKia," a joint showcase where participants share the year's achievements and outstanding mentoring cases are recognized.

Seocho-gu District Chief Jeon Seong-su said the district would continue working with private companies to reduce gaps in welfare coverage and provide residents with the tailored support they need.

This year, Kia Frentoring comprises one-on-one mentoring, group mentoring for youth with developmental disabilities, community participation mentoring, and joint mentoring. A total of 102 children and youth in need of educational and cultural support are enrolled as mentees. One hundred university students serve as mentors, covering learning, emotional, cultural and career development through one-on-one tutoring, career exploration, group mentoring and community service. The district also provides mentors with activity stipends, certificates of completion and opportunities to receive mentoring from Kia employees.