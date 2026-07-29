The Korean Constitutional Council, a senior statesmen's organization of former lawmakers chaired by Jeong Dae-cheol, welcomed National Assembly Speaker Jo Jeong-sik's clarification that a constitutional amendment to allow the incumbent president to seek re-election is not on the table for discussion.

The group also urged that the controversy be set aside so that debate on a power-sharing constitutional reform can begin in earnest.

In a statement released Wednesday, the council said it "highly commends and welcomes" Speaker Jo's declaration that "a constitutional amendment for the incumbent president's re-election is not a subject for constitutional reform discussions," in response to the controversy surrounding what it called the "possibility of a re-election amendment."

On Tuesday, at his first press conference since taking office, Jo sparked controversy by suggesting that a constitutional amendment allowing the incumbent president to seek re-election was "a matter of public opinion and the people's choice." He subsequently clarified that Article 128, Paragraph 2 of the Constitution stipulates that any amendment extending or changing presidential term limits "shall not apply to the president in office at the time of such amendment," and said the incumbent president's re-election was therefore not a subject for constitutional reform discussions.

In a Facebook post, Jo said his original remarks were intended to convey "the basic procedural principle that constitutional reform — including restructuring of the power structure — can only be achieved through consensus among political actors and the people's choice." He added that he was "sorry that the remarks caused misunderstanding and controversy contrary to my intent."

The clarification came as conservative opposition forces mounted fierce attacks, calling any push for a re-election amendment in defiance of the Constitution an act of "insurrection," and as some quarters raised speculation that the remarks had been coordinated in advance with Cheong Wa Dae.

Responding to Jo's clarification, the council said it was "entirely natural from the standpoint of constitutional values and the spirit of parliamentary democracy," adding that "the National Assembly, which created the Constitution, cannot deny the spirit of the Constitution."

On the constitutional provision barring any extension or change to the incumbent president's term, the council said the clause "stems from the historical lesson of past authoritarian regimes extending their hold on power through constitutional amendments," calling it "a solemn command of the people and of democracy that no political force can deny."

The council said it had "repeatedly emphasized that the core of constitutional reform must be a restructuring toward a power-sharing system," and called for a "power-sharing constitutional reform" encompassing a prime ministerial accountability system, a bicameral legislature and stronger decentralization to disperse what it described as "imperial presidential power" and distribute power within the National Assembly itself.

The group added that citizens' initiative provisions and a clause enshrining equal rights for men and women should also be included in any reform, saying "the time has come for the ruling and opposition parties to put their heads together and actively engage in discussions on power-sharing constitutional reform."

The council also strongly urged the ruling and opposition parties to "immediately form a special constitutional reform committee in the National Assembly and complete a power-sharing constitutional reform by the 2028 general election or earlier."