Musical actor Kim Ho-young, who has stayed silent since fellow musical actor Ok Joo-hyun called on him to apologize, quickly offered congratulations after actor Moon Geun-young announced a surprise marriage.

Moon announced Wednesday on social media that she had found someone she wanted to walk alongside through life and share her private struggles with, revealing she had married musical performer Jung Pyeong, who is seven years her senior.

Shortly after the post went up, Kim liked it and left a comment reading "Congratulations, Geun-young," accompanied by a clapping emoji.

Kim has recently drawn renewed attention as his four-year-old dispute with Ok — known as the "Ok Jang-pan" controversy — has resurfaced in public discussion.

On July 8, Ok wrote on social media that the label "Ok Jang-pan," which originated from one person's words, had become a nickname attached to her name, and that she had spent a long time bearing the allegations, ridicule and criticism it created.

She then directed a question at Kim: if his words were truly not aimed at her, why had so many people thought of her, and why had the harm and hurt caused never once been explained publicly.

The dispute erupted in 2022 during the casting process for the musical "Elisabeth." Amid allegations that Ok had interfered in casting decisions, Kim posted on social media: "The old term is 'asari-pan' — now it's 'Ok Jang-pan,'" a phrase widely interpreted as a jab at Ok.

Ok and EMK Musical Company, the producer of "Elisabeth," flatly denied the casting interference allegations, and Ok filed a defamation complaint against Kim.

Park Kallin, Choi Jeong-won and Nam Gyeong-ju, regarded as first-generation musical actors, issued a joint statement saying performers should focus solely on acting — their core work — and must not encroach on casting decisions, which are the exclusive domain of producers.

As the controversy grew, Kim explained that the post was not a dig at Ok but had been written to promote a flooring business run by his father. The two sides later resolved their legal dispute and Ok withdrew her complaint.

Ok's recent decision to publicly revisit the matter, however, has brought the conflict between the two back into the spotlight.

Kim has yet to issue any separate statement on the matter.