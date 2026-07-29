Scientists in the United States who have lost federal research funding are turning to the adult content platform OnlyFans to keep their work alive — posting not explicit material, but videos of wildlife.

According to UPI and other media Wednesday, a research team led by Daniel Blumstein, a professor in the Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), recently opened an OnlyFans account under the name "OnlyMarms."

The team has run a long-term program studying marmot ecology in Colorado since 1962, but faced the prospect of shutting down after federal research subsidies were cut last year.

To cover costs, the team has been posting content directly to OnlyFans — not adult material, but photos and videos of wild marmots going about their daily lives.

"It's all-ages content showing marmots playing, digging and bringing plants into their burrows," Blumstein said. "The occasional minor scuffle bumps it up to PG."

The account is free to subscribe to and runs on voluntary donations from viewers. In just over a month since its launch, it has drawn about 2,900 visitors, 112 of whom have subscribed. Total donations so far amount to roughly $650.

However, that falls far short of replacing the team's previous research funding. The money raised has reportedly gone toward purchasing bait to attract marmots for observation.

The team is also pursuing other creative fundraising avenues, including partnering with a local brewery to release a marmot-themed beer and hosting a "Fat Marmot Week" event.

"This started out of frustration with an extremely difficult funding environment," Blumstein said. "With any luck, it could help us buy supplies and cover some expenses."