China pushed back sharply after the US Defense Department added major Chinese universities and national laboratories to a sanctions list, vowing to take "necessary measures" in response.

The Pentagon on Thursday released an updated version of its list of foreign research institutions engaged in problematic activities — commonly known as the "Section 1286 List."

Updated annually under the National Defense Authorization Act, the list covers research institutions linked to the military capabilities of China, Russia and other countries.

This year's list includes 88 Chinese research institutions, roughly 10 more than last year.

Newly added entities include the Aerospace Information Research Institute and the National Time Service Center, both under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, as well as Fudan University, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Shandong University and the University of International Relations.

Institutions that remained on the list include military branch schools and research institutes under the People's Liberation Army, Chinese Academy of Sciences affiliates, Beihang University, Beijing Institute of Technology, Tsinghua University's Center for International Security and Strategy, the Beijing High Pressure Science Research Center, the Beijing Academy of Quantum Information Sciences, Chongqing University, and Changchun University's National Defense Science and Technology Key Laboratory of High-Power Semiconductor Lasers.

China responded immediately. A spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce, in a question-and-answer statement posted on the ministry's website Wednesday, said China "expresses strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition," accusing Washington of "constantly generalizing the concept of national security, artificially erecting discriminatory barriers, and politicizing, weaponizing and instrumentalizing scientific research cooperation."

The spokesperson argued the move "not only undermines scientific research exchanges and cooperation between China and the United States, but also runs counter to the global trend of science and technology innovation and cooperation."

The spokesperson added that the US "should stop groundlessly smearing Chinese research institutions and promptly correct its erroneous measures to provide fair, just and non-discriminatory treatment," and said China "will take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate and lawful rights and interests of its research institutions."