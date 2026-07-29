P&G Korea announced Wednesday that Noh Su-jin, a Korean perfumer who completed a development program at P&G's Singapore Innovation Center, has been appointed as a full-fledged perfumer at the company.

Perfumers — specialists who develop fragrances professionally — number only in the hundreds worldwide. Training a single world-class perfumer requires years of education and considerable investment.

Noh completed a professional course at ISIPCA, a globally renowned French fragrance school, before joining P&G in 2024. After completing P&G's perfumer development program and receiving mentoring from a master perfumer, she has been appointed as a full perfumer responsible for developing scents for fabric and home care products in the Southeast Asian market.

P&G currently employs more than 20 perfumers who develop fragrances for major brands including Downy and Febreze. To cultivate perfumers, the company runs up to three years of structured education, apprenticeship-style on-the-job training and mentoring programs after hire. It has also built an R&D framework in which perfumers and researchers from around the world collaborate.

P&G Korea has also been actively investing in developing future talent. Recently, it took participants in its 2026 conversion internship program on a visit to P&G's Asia-Pacific headquarters in Singapore.

"We will continue to support talented individuals from all nationalities and backgrounds so they can grow into world-class professionals," a P&G Korea official said.