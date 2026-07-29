Hite Jinro announced Wednesday it will release a limited run of 20,000 sets of the "Jinro Ice Backpack," a package designed to resemble a 160-milliliter Jinro pack soju.

It marks the first time the company has released a soju-themed ice backpack. The product was developed to target millennial and Gen Z consumers during the summer season, when outdoor activities such as camping and picnicking are on the rise.

Hite Jinro previously sparked sellouts — and buzz in the resale market — with its "Chamisul Original Backpack" in 2019 and its "Jinro Backpack" in 2021.

Each package includes one Jinro Ice Backpack, 12 bottles of 400-milliliter Jinro PET soju and one Jinro toad keyring. The sets will go on sale this week on a rolling basis at warehouse discount stores and hypermarkets nationwide.

"We will continue goods marketing using the toad mascot and brand packaging to deliver a familiar yet differentiated brand experience," a Hite Jinro marketing official said.