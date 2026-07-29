The National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee referred a Criminal Procedure Act amendment — centered on abolishing prosecutors' supplementary investigation powers — to a bill mediation subcommittee Wednesday.

The referral came after People Power Party members of the committee submitted a formal request for mediation. The subcommittee began reviewing the bill at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

A bill mediation subcommittee is convened when rival parties disagree on legislation and mediation is needed. It may deliberate on a bill for up to 90 days, but if four or more of its six members vote in favor, the bill returns to the standing committee for an immediate vote.

Seo Young-gyo, the Democratic Party lawmaker who chairs the Legislation and Judiciary Committee, is expected to appoint three Democratic Party members, two People Power Party members and one member from a minor party to the subcommittee.

The Rebuilding Korea Party is set to fill the minor-party seat. As a result, even if the subcommittee is formed Wednesday, the amendment is expected to move directly to a full committee vote should the three Democratic Party members and the one Rebuilding Korea Party member vote in favor.