Families heading to the movies during summer vacation, couples on a downtown date, or office workers hunting for a lunch spot in the back alleys — this one is for you.

Seoul's Jung-gu (district mayor Kim Gil-sung) is running the "Euljimyeongbo Stamp Tour" around the Seoul Film Center and the Euljimyeongbo alley shopping district through Aug. 28.

Organized by the Euljimyeongbo Alley Merchants' Association (chairman Jin Wan-seok), the event features 34 shops along the so-called "Hip Muro Alley," including long-established eateries, wine bars and specialty cafes. The Seoul Film Center has also joined the effort to draw visitors and boost spending in the area.

Participation is straightforward. First, post a photo of your Seoul Film Center ticket or a visit review on social media to receive a tour sheet with your first stamp and a guide map. Then visit two shops marked on the map, post a review — such as a meal photo — on your personal social media account, and earn one additional stamp per shop.

The first 300 participants to collect all three stamps will receive a 10,000-won ($7) Onuri gift voucher at the Seoul Film Center box office. Tour sheets are distributed and vouchers redeemed between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., and the event ends early once all vouchers have been claimed.

The Euljimyeongbo alley shopping district was selected this year as a target site under the Ministry of SMEs and Startups' "Promising Alley Commerce Development Project." The area is rich in historical and cultural assets, including the Chungmuro film street and the birthplace of Admiral Yi Sun-sin. Jung-gu plans to build on these resources to develop the area into a culture and tourism destination that encourages extended stays.

"I hope this stamp tour helps spread the word about the hidden charms of the Euljimyeongbo commercial district and draws more foot traffic and spending into every corner of the alley," Jung-gu District Mayor Kim Gil-sung said. "We will continue to breathe new life into the alley economy through tailored projects that bring out each district's unique character."