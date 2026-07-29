The Ulsan Community Chest of Korea on Wednesday delivered 200 million won ($136,000) to Ulju-gun for its 2026 Climate Crisis Support Project at a small meeting room in the Ulju-gun county office.

The project is a community-level welfare initiative designed to help energy-vulnerable residents maintain a healthy lifestyle during periods of extreme heat and cold.

Four Ulju-gun institutions, including the Ulju Welfare Foundation, will use the funds from this month through February next year — nine months in total — to support low-income and vulnerable residents affected by extreme weather such as heat waves and cold snaps driven by climate change.

Ulju-gun County Chief Lee Sun-geol said the county would pursue a range of tailored support measures using the donation so that vulnerable residents struggling with the effects of the climate crisis can live more safely as the seasons change.