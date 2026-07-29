Professional basketball player Lee Kwan-hee and Yoo Si-eun, named Miss Korea Sun in 2022, have confirmed they are in a relationship.

On Wednesday, Lee posted a photo of the two facing each other on his Instagram along with a message announcing the news. "On Wednesday, July 29, we wanted to share some happy news about the two of us directly," the couple wrote.

"We have quietly spent time getting to know each other, warmed by the support so many of you have shown us," they wrote. "We now wanted to share our sincere feelings with you directly."

The couple said they plan to "cherish and support each other and nurture a beautiful relationship," asking fans for their continued support and encouragement.

The two first crossed paths on Season 3 of the Netflix reality show "Single's Inferno," which premiered in December 2023. Lee quickly became one of the most talked-about contestants, drawing attention from multiple female participants throughout the show.

They did not end up together on the program, however. In the final pairings, Lee was matched with Choi Hye-seon and Yoo with Choi Min-woo. Neither couple continued as a real-life pair after the show ended.

Lee and Yoo stayed in touch after filming wrapped. In January 2024, Yoo attended the KBL All-Star Game at Goyang Sono Arena as a fan and joined Lee in a couples game during the event. Nearly three years after the show ended, the two have gone from close friends to romantic partners.

Lee, born in 1988, is a guard for the Seoul Samsung Thunders in the Korean Basketball League (KBL). He was selected 15th overall by Samsung in the 2011 KBL Draft and returned to the club after stints with Changwon LG and Wonju DB. Beyond basketball, he has appeared on several variety programs, including "Single's Inferno 3," and runs a YouTube channel called Nonggu Seonsu Gat Gwanhee.

Yoo has worked as an influencer since being named Miss Korea Sun in 2022. She recently appeared on "Miss Trot 4," a trot music talent show.