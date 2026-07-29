Gyeongbuk Science University provided 19 young adults with disabilities, affiliated with the Chilgok-gun Severe Disability Independence Support Center, with hands-on workshops in processing locally grown agricultural products, the university announced Wednesday.

The sessions were held every Monday morning over three weeks, from July 13 to July 27, at the university's Traditional Culture Experience Museum.

The museum is a comprehensive experiential learning facility that opened in 2001 under an agreement between the Chilgok Office of Education and Gyeongbuk Science University.

Each session used locally produced agricultural ingredients, with participants mixing, baking and steaming their way through the recipes themselves.

The first session, on July 13, focused on making Dubai Chewy Cookie; the second, on July 20, on making oranda rice crackers; and the third, on July 27, on making tteok rice cakes.

Lee Myeong-hui, head of the university's industry-academic cooperation foundation and manager of the K-U City operations team, said the university would continue offering experiential programs to build young people's capacity for independent living and raise the profile of locally grown produce.