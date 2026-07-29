A team leader at a police substation under the Seoul Gangnam Police Station has been placed on standby duty amid allegations that he leaked a tipster's personal information.

According to police Wednesday, the Gangnam Police Station placed Officer A, a police inspector and substation team leader, on standby duty Monday.

Police received a report earlier this month that illegal activity was taking place at a massage parlor in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.

Officer A, who was personally acquainted with people connected to the parlor, is suspected of disclosing the tipster's identity to the establishment.

He worked in the Gangnam Police Station's women and youth crimes unit until earlier this year.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's audit and human rights office is investigating the specific details of the alleged misconduct.

The Gangnam Police Station has faced a string of misconduct allegations against its officers. In March, a police inspector from the station's first investigation unit was removed from his post over suspicions that he accepted bribes and entertainment in exchange for suppressing an investigation.

Earlier this month, a police superintendent at the station was also placed on standby duty over separate allegations of sexual misconduct.