Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said Wednesday (local time) that it struck three oil tankers transiting the Strait of Hormuz to bring them to a stop.

In a statement issued that morning, the IRGC said "three oil tankers that ignored our warnings hours earlier and pressed ahead on a dangerous and illegal route were struck and halted," adding that it "will never tolerate the US military's illegal intervention and coercion against vessels in the region."

The IRGC added that its naval forces "will maintain full control over the Strait of Hormuz," reiterating its vow that the waterway would not return to its prewar state.