More than a week after the massive fire at Coupang Inc.'s Logistics Center No. 32 in Incheon's Seo-hae District was extinguished, around 200 residents remain unable to return home due to lingering smoke and dust.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, 203 people from 133 households were staying at three temporary evacuation shelters — set up at Sinhyeon Elementary School, Sinhyeon North Elementary School and Sinhyeon Girls' Middle School — according to the Seo-hae District office.

Most evacuees have been unable to resume normal life at home because of smoke odors and dust that have permeated their residences.

Coupang Fulfillment Services has been operating a fire victim support center at the second annex of the Sinhyeon Wongchang-dong Community Service Center since Monday, covering hospital bills, medication costs, cleaning fees and car-wash expenses for affected residents.

The Seo-hae District office is assessing the extent of resident damages and reviewing whether to seek reimbursement from Coupang Inc. for the district's own emergency response, recovery and supply costs.

However, officials are also examining when to close the shelters, noting that a prolonged operation could create hygiene problems and disrupt the upcoming school term.

"There have been no additional damages, so we are reviewing when to close the shelters," a Seo-hae District official said. "We plan to make a decision taking into account residents' return situation and any issues that may arise from closing the shelters."

The fire broke out at around 6:54 a.m. on July 18 and was extinguished Wednesday afternoon after burning for more than 109 hours and 40 minutes. Two firefighters were hospitalized — one for smoke inhalation and one for exhaustion — but no other casualties were reported.