Oh Su-bin, the manager who stood by mukbang YouTuber Tzzuyang (real name Park Jeong-won) during her difficult ordeal involving her ex-boyfriend, has left the job as the two go their separate ways.

Tzzuyang announced Oh's departure Tuesday on her personal YouTube vlog channel in a video titled "Final Farewell," sharing the news about the longtime friend who had also served as her manager.

Addressing speculation about a falling-out, Oh said, "We decided to each walk our own path," adding, "I'm turning 30 soon."

After a meal together, the two moved to a bar for drinks, where Tzzuyang repeatedly told Oh, "You really worked hard," and encouraged her, saying, "You have to do well. If things don't work out, reach out to me."

Oh repeatedly insisted, "I'm not leaving because we fought," and said, "There are a lot of skeptical comments, but it's really not like that."

She added, "Thank you to everyone who liked me too," and asked fans to "keep loving Tzzuyang's channel."

Oh has been friends with Tzzuyang since their first year of high school and previously appeared alongside her on the MBC program "Jeonjijeogin Chamgyeon Sijeom," a celebrity reality show.

On that program, Oh recalled how their friendship began: "My homeroom teacher in high school asked me if I could look after a friend who wasn't feeling well — and it turned out to be Jeong-won. It turned out she wasn't so much physically unwell as she just didn't want to come to school because she was having trouble adjusting. Every morning I would call her mother and say, 'Please wake Jeong-won up.' That's how it all started."

On how she became Tzzuyang's manager, Oh said, "I was working a desk job at a hearing-aid company and thinking about quitting when I got a call asking, 'How much do you make a year?' Then she said, 'I'll pay you more than that — want to be my manager?' She told me she wanted a close friend she could open her heart to by her side."

Oh particularly stood by Tzzuyang during the difficult period last year, demonstrating the depth of their friendship.

"For about three months last year, we lived together," Oh said. "We barely left the house. There were times she would be walking around the living room and just sit down and cry — it was a really hard time. She leaned on me a lot." Oh was reflecting on the time they spent together following the incident involving Tzzuyang's ex-boyfriend.

Tzzuyang expressed her gratitude, saying, "I was living alone, and she said she would stay with me — that meant so much. If I had been alone back then, I think it would have been unbearable."

Even as she cheered Oh on in striking out on her own, Tzzuyang admitted, "I want you to do what you want to do rather than be my manager" — but added, "At the same time, part of me wishes you could stay by my side."

Oh also shed tears, showing she too felt the bittersweet weight of the parting.

Meanwhile, with Oh's departure, Tzzuyang's vlog channel will go on hiatus for now as it reorganizes.