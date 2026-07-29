The Born Korea's coffee brand Paik's Coffee said it will launch two limited-edition summer menu items — a plum smoothie and an apple smoothie — starting Thursday.

The plum smoothie is new this year, offering customers a cool, refreshing way to enjoy the fruit. The apple smoothie returns after drawing strong customer response last year, with a subtle sweetness added to its apple flavor. Both drinks will be available at Paik's Coffee and Paik's Coffee Bread Lab locations nationwide on a seasonal basis, excluding some stores.

"We prepared two fruit smoothies for customers looking for fresh, cool fruit drinks during the hot summer," a Paik's Coffee official said. "We hope everyone enjoys a refreshing summer with the new plum smoothie and the returning apple smoothie, which is back thanks to our customers' support."