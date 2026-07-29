AceBed, led by CEO Ahn Seong-ho, is introducing the Dining Collection from Stressless, the globally recognized recliner brand.

Stressless was launched in 1971 by Ekornes, the largest furniture company in the Nordic region. The brand is known for its ergonomic, non-motorized gliding design and refined aesthetics, and is regarded as a premium recliner label in global markets, with strict quality standards applied from material selection through manufacturing.

Following the release of an office chair line the previous year, Stressless has now expanded into dining with a collection comprising two pieces — a chair and a dining table. AceBed said the line combines Nordic sensibility with ergonomic design to create a dining space that remains comfortable during extended use.

The chair, called Mint, delivers an exceptional seating experience through cushioning that gently cradles the body and stable armrests. It incorporates Stressless's Balance & Glide technology, which allows the seat and backrest to respond naturally to the user's movements and shifts in body weight.

A customization service is also available, letting buyers tailor the chair to their personal lifestyle. Customers can freely combine the type and color of the wooden frame, leather or fabric upholstery, and base design to create a chair suited to their taste.

The dining table, called Bordeaux, stands out for its refined Nordic aesthetic and understated design. A smooth rounded tabletop and clean base lines work together to create a relaxed dining atmosphere. The table also features a built-in extension system that allows the size to be adjusted flexibly depending on the occasion and number of diners.

"This is the first dining collection ever released under the Stressless brand," an AceBed official said. "It offers a dignified dining space with comfort that feels tailored to the body and a luxurious design."