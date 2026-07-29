Yangcheon-gu in Seoul announced Wednesday that it will officially launch a program allowing visitors to watch Han River fireworks cruises from the Yongwangsan Skywalk starting in August.

In August, viewings are scheduled for Aug. 1 and Aug. 20, both beginning at 8:25 p.m. From September onward, monthly schedules will be posted on the district office's website on the 20th of each month.

The program was designed to leverage the Yongwangsan Skywalk's strengths as a panoramic vantage point overlooking the city skyline and the Han River, turning the landmark into a tourism draw.

In June, the district office asked the Seoul Metropolitan Government's Future Han River Headquarters to coordinate the fireworks program and adjust launch positions. As a result, fireworks display points — previously limited to Yeouido and Nanji — were expanded to include the confluence of Anyangcheon near World Cup Bridge.

Yangcheon-gu is also moving ahead with plans to link the Yongwangsan Skywalk with a waterfront leisure hub under development near Sinmokdong Station, targeted for completion in November. The facility is being built by renovating an existing bike lounge near Exit 3 of Sinmokdong Station. It will span 380 square meters and serve as a multipurpose leisure space featuring a waterfront cafe and water sports facilities including canoeing and kayaking.

The district plans to develop a walking path and tourist route connecting the Yongwangsan Skywalk to the Sinmokdong Station waterfront hub, creating a tourism belt where visitors can enjoy scenic views, rest areas and water leisure activities together.

"We will continue to build distinctive tourism assets by linking the Yongwangsan Skywalk and the Sinmokdong Station waterfront hub, creating an attractive city that draws more residents and tourists alike," said Yangcheon-gu District Chief Lee Gi-jae.