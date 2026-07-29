In centuries past, Koreans beat the summer heat by wading in nearby streams and valleys — a tradition known as "takjok," or foot-dipping. That tradition is now coming to the heart of Seoul, as Cheonggyecheon opens as a space where visitors can dip their feet in the water and cool off.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Wednesday that it will hold the "2026 Cheonggyecheon Mul Chumbung Chumbung" event along a 120-meter stretch between Cheonggyecheon Falls and Gwangtong Bridge, running Thursday through Aug. 9.

For 10 days, the area will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with waterside chairs, tables and shade canopies set up so visitors can rest with their feet in the water. A free aqua shoe rental booth will also operate so people can enjoy the stream without bringing their own gear. However, the city cautioned that the streambed can be slippery and urged participants to wear aqua shoes.

No advance registration is required — visitors can simply show up and wade in. The event may be temporarily suspended during rain for safety reasons.

A "Best Photo Event" will also run, with participants submitting photos taken at the stream by scanning a QR code on on-site banners. Winners will be selected by draw and receive prizes.

Ahead of the event, the city plans to clean the streambed twice to remove moss and algae, with one additional cleaning scheduled during the event period.

Ten staff members will be deployed daily — four operations personnel, one emergency medical worker and five volunteers — to manage on-site safety. Emergency contact systems will be maintained with the fire department, police and nearby emergency rooms. Last year's inaugural event drew about 50,000 visitors, including residents and tourists, who enjoyed an urban escape from the summer heat.

"Building on last year's strong response, we have further strengthened convenience facilities and safety and hygiene management for this year's event," said Jeong Seong-guk, director of the Seoul Metropolitan Government's Water Circulation and Safety Bureau. "We will manage Cheonggyecheon as a space where the whole family can enjoy a cool and safe summer."