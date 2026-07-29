Program held in partnership with Hope Friend Kia; 36 participants learn emergency evacuation, firefighting, first aid

T'way Air said Wednesday it ran its cabin crew experience program, "Crew Class," in partnership with Hope Friend Kia, an international relief and development NGO.

The airline held the program at its training center in Gangseo-gu, Seoul, on Tuesday, welcoming 36 teenagers referred through Hope Friend Kia for a hands-on look at the work of cabin crew members.

The program was organized as part of the airline's corporate social responsibility efforts to give children and teenagers living near the airport a chance to explore careers in aviation and deepen their understanding of aviation safety.

The session was led by training instructors who teach actual cabin crew members. After an introduction to the roles and duties of cabin crew, participants worked through a series of safety drills: emergency evacuation, firefighting, first aid and in-flight emergency simulations.

T'way Air's training center was the first facility among domestic low-cost carriers to receive approval from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport as an approved training organization. Instructors hold specialist qualifications across aviation security, first aid, dangerous goods and crew resource management. The center has also earned international recognition, with officials from the International Civil Aviation Organization visiting to inspect and experience the facility firsthand.

Beyond running Crew Class sessions open to the general public, T'way Air has been steadily expanding education-donation programs developed in partnership with various organizations as part of its commitment to the next generation. The airline plans to continue offering programs aimed at spreading a culture of safety and supporting career education for young people.

"We hope this Crew Class program helped students experience firsthand the importance of aviation safety and gave them a foundation as they prepare for their futures," a T'way Air official said. "We will keep expanding our education-donation and corporate social responsibility activities through partnerships with a wide range of organizations."

Meanwhile, T'way Air recently changed its corporate name to Trinity Airways through a shareholders' meeting. Operations under the Trinity Airways name are expected to begin once all required approvals from domestic and international authorities have been completed.