Gwangju Bank held a free samgyetang (ginseng chicken soup) meal service for elderly residents at Bitgoeul Senior Health Town in Nam-gu, Gwangju, on Tuesday, the bank announced Wednesday.

About 30 people took part in the event, including Gwangju Bank President Jeong Il-seon, bank employees and student brand ambassadors.

The bank also donated 8 million won ($5,460) to the senior health town.

To mark the launch of the South Jeolla Province-Gwangju integrated special city, the bank plans to extend the samgyetang meal service to the South Jeolla Province area in August.

"Gwangju Bank will continue to stand closest to local residents, sharing their hardships and carrying out a wide range of community contribution activities that foster mutual growth with the community," Jeong said.