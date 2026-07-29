Global travel platform Skyscanner has launched its Smart Travel Awards in Korea for the first time, unveiling the inaugural winners.

The awards program evaluates and recognizes partner companies to help Korean travelers book more conveniently and make better-value choices. It identifies top-performing airlines and travel agencies optimized for the Korean market based on actual usage data and comprehensive value assessments.

Jeju Air took the best value for money — short-haul domestic airline category, Korean Air won best booking experience — domestic airline, and Hana Tour claimed best booking experience — domestic online travel agency (OTA).

Skyscanner selected the winners by applying its own platform data alongside category-specific evaluation criteria.

Jeju Air's win in the best value short-haul airline category reflected strong scores across the overall value travelers receive on routes under six hours, including average ticket prices, checked baggage allowances, seat selection fees and in-flight meal costs.

Korean Air earned its best booking experience award based on its Partner Quality Score (PQS), a quality metric that factors in price accuracy, fare transparency, website usability and customer support.

In the same category, Hana Tour received high marks through the "recommended provider" indicator, which reflects price accuracy, conversion performance and PQS.

Meanwhile, a Skyscanner survey of 1,000 Korean travelers found that it takes an average of 14.7 days from searching for a flight to completing a booking. When booking short-haul tickets, travelers said they weigh the lowest base fare (42%) and the all-in price including baggage, seat selection and in-flight services (37%) most heavily. As for their ideal booking experience, 27% of respondents cited "no hidden fees or price changes," followed by "an easy and fast web or app booking environment" (24%) and "responsive, accessible customer support" (20%).