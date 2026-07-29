Korea Land and Housing Corporation announced Tuesday that it will convert unused space inside the Seo-gu district office in Gwangju into a public indoor play facility, the third project under its "LH Segaegongam Naum+" community social contribution program.

The program transforms idle facilities in non-metropolitan areas into culture and childcare hubs, aimed at revitalizing communities facing population decline and the risk of regional depopulation.

The initiative follows earlier projects in Yeonggwang-gun, South Jeolla Province, and Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province. The Seo-gu Culture Center in Gwangju was selected as this year's project site last August through a local government competition and review.

The Seo-gu Culture Center sits in the district's most densely populated area for children, where demand for public play and childcare facilities has been high. LH plans to work with the district office and Habitat for Humanity Korea to transform unused space inside the center into a public indoor play facility.

To that end, LH signed an MOU with the Seo-gu district office and Habitat for Humanity Korea at the district office on Tuesday to advance the project.

LH will invest 700 million won ($477,000) to oversee the program and provide fiscal support, while the Seo-gu district office will supply the project space and cover part of the operating and project costs. Habitat for Humanity Korea will be responsible for building out the facility.

"Through this program, we are turning idle local spaces into specialized facilities where people of all generations can come together," said Kim Jae-kyung, head of LH's management division. "We will continue to pursue social contribution projects that bring new vitality to communities across the country."