The PGA Tour announced Wednesday that it has signed a multi-year partnership with Sompo, a Japan-based global insurance company.

According to the PGA Tour, the first tournament sponsored by Sompo will be held July 26 through Aug. 1, 2027, at Silverado Resort North Course in Napa, California. Beginning in 2028, the sponsored event will transition into the PGA Tour Championship Series and move to a new location, to be announced at a later date.

Dhruv Prasad, chief commercial officer of the PGA Tour, said he was "thrilled to welcome Sompo as the first new sponsor to join the PGA Tour Championship Series just weeks after announcing our new competitive model." He added that he looks forward to the inaugural event in Napa in 2027 as well as the announcement of a new host venue starting in 2028.

James Shea, CEO of Sompo Property & Casualty, said the company is proud to partner with the PGA Tour "at such a pivotal moment of change in golf." He said the partnership "will be an important opportunity to further expand Sompo's global brand recognition while showcasing our business capabilities to customers, partners and communities around the world."

The PGA Tour Championship Series is a new competitive framework first announced in June, designed to feature sustained head-to-head competition among the tour's top players throughout the season. The series will comprise roughly 23 to 24 events — including The Players Championship, major championships, the postseason and international team competitions such as the Presidents Cup and the Ryder Cup — with the season running from February through August. The full 2028 schedule will be announced at a later date.