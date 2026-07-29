Police have launched an investigation after a daycare teacher was reported for allegedly abusing children in her care.

The South Jeolla Provincial Police Agency said Wednesday it had booked a daycare teacher, identified only as A, on child abuse charges in connection with an incident at a facility in Suncheon, South Jeolla Province.

A is suspected of kicking and knocking down children at the daycare in May.

Parents filed the report after reviewing closed-circuit television footage of the incident.

Police are investigating the full circumstances of the case.