The Saeuijae Hanok Experience Center in Gangjin-gun, South Jeolla Province, has been renovated and relaunched as the Saeuijae Hanok Stay, set to begin full operations Saturday.

Saeuijae is one of Gangjin's most storied historical and cultural sites. It was where Dasan Jeong Yak-yong, a leading Silhak ("practical learning") scholar of the late Joseon period, stayed during the early years of his exile in Gangjin, laying the intellectual groundwork for his scholarship and reflection. The site's name embodies four guiding principles: think rightly, maintain a dignified bearing, speak with care and act with sincerity.

Gangjin-gun undertook a comprehensive overhaul of the facility's accommodations and management systems to make better use of its historical value as a tourism asset and to encourage visitors to stay longer in the area.

The Saeuijae Hanok Stay blends the aesthetic charm of traditional hanok architecture with modern amenities, making it accessible and comfortable for families, couples, friends and foreign tourists alike.

Its location in the heart of Gangjin-eup positions it as a base for exploring the county's major attractions, including Dasan Chodang, the Gangjin Bay Ecological Park and Baekundong Garden.

The county plans to expand history, culture and traditional experience programs tied to overnight stays at the facility, and to strengthen links with other local tourism resources to promote extended-stay tourism.

"This is a space where visitors can experience the spirit of Dasan alongside Gangjin's history and culture," Gangjin-gun chief Kang Jin-won said Wednesday. "We will do our utmost to ensure guests can find comfortable rest and create special memories in the ambiance of a traditional hanok."