A new road connecting Woljeon-dong in Gwangsan-gu, Gwangju, to Mujin-ro will open Friday at 10 a.m., with the first section running from Sangmu Intersection to Airport Station.

The first section spans 2.23 kilometers of the project's total 6.25-kilometer length. The partial opening will allow vehicles traveling along Sangmu-daero near Airport Station to access Mujin-daero and Imbangul-daero directly.

Previously, drivers had to take a detour to reach Mujin-daero. The new road is expected to significantly cut travel times for vehicles using Sangmu-daero.

The road will also serve as an alternate route for National Highway 13, easing chronic bottlenecks and improving traffic convenience for residents.

Once the second section — an extension to Pyeongdong Industrial Complex — is completed, the city expects reduced congestion between the expressway and the complex, lowering logistics costs in the area.