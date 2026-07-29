Aekyung Industrial announced Wednesday that its multipurpose cleaner brand "Mom's Choice" has been selected as a 2026 Green Product of the Year by the Korea Green Purchasing Network.

Mom's Choice Baking Soda is a natural-ingredient-based multipurpose cleaner that can be used to wash fruits and vegetables as well as clean kitchens and bathrooms. The product meets safety standards for food additives and household chemical products, and was named an Excellent Chemical Reduction Product in 2024.

"Aekyung Industrial operates quality management systems, including ISO 9001, to provide consumers with safe products," a company official said. "We will continue to strengthen the safety and quality of our household chemical products to build greater consumer trust."

Meanwhile, the Korea Green Purchasing Network's Green Product of the Year program selects products through expert review and consumer evaluation, assessing both environmental impact and commercial viability. This year, 16 consumer and environmental organizations across eight regions nationwide participated, along with a panel of more than 300 consumers. A total of 38 products and services that received more than 30 percent of votes in online and offline consumer balloting were ultimately selected.