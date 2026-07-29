National Assembly Speaker Cho Jong-sik said Wednesday that a sitting president's reelection is not a subject for constitutional reform discussions.

Cho made the statement in a Facebook post, citing Article 128, Paragraph 2 of the Constitution, which stipulates that any constitutional amendment to extend or change the presidential term "shall not take effect for the incumbent president at the time of such amendment."

The clarification came after remarks Cho made at a press briefing at the National Assembly on Tuesday sparked political controversy. Responding to a question about opposition-party objections to a constitutional amendment that would allow the sitting president to seek reelection, Cho had said whether the incumbent president could run for another term under a revised constitution was "a matter of public opinion and the people's choice as sovereigns."

Addressing the controversy, Cho said "the provisions of Article 128, Paragraph 2 of the Constitution must be respected, and the sitting president's reelection is not a subject of future constitutional reform discussions." He added that his remarks at the press briefing "were intended to outline the basic procedural principle that any constitutional revision, including restructuring of the power structure, can only proceed with consensus among political actors and the choice of the people."

He also said he "regrets that his remarks were misunderstood and caused controversy contrary to his intentions." Cho went on to say he would "make every effort to advance constitutional reform centered on topics that the ruling and opposition parties can agree on and that the public supports, in order to open a new future for South Korea."

Jang Hyeon-ju, the chief press secretary for the speaker's office, also held a separate briefing on Tuesday, saying Cho "is fully aware of the provisions of Article 128, Paragraph 2 of the Constitution" and that his answer "expressed the principled position that constitutional reform must proceed on the basis of public consensus and agreement among political circles."