Pulmuone announced Wednesday that it signed a mutual-growth cooperation MOU to narrow corporate and regional gaps in North Chungcheong Province's food manufacturing industry. The company signed the agreement with the Ministry of Employment and Labor, North Chungcheong Province, eight cities and counties in the province, and key partner companies at Seoshin Food in Eumseong-gun.

The signing ceremony, held Tuesday, was attended by Yeon Chang-seok, head of the Ministry of Employment and Labor's Cheongju branch; Lee Bok-won, North Chungcheong Province's vice governor for economic affairs; Kim Jong-heon, Pulmuone's executive director of management planning; and Lee Seung-jae, chief executive of Seoshin Food.

The agreement centers on reducing disparities between companies and regions within the food manufacturing industry and improving working conditions. The parties will work together through a cooperative framework spanning government, business, labor and specialist organizations to pursue sustainable growth in the food industry and invigorate the local economy.

Under the agreement, 31 projects will be carried out targeting 14 partner companies, including Seoshin Food, with support provided to strengthen their competitiveness and improve working environments. Pulmuone will identify and run programs to boost partner companies' competitiveness, while the central and local governments will provide administrative and fiscal support to promote employment and reduce welfare gaps.

Pulmuone has run a range of programs in recent years, including initiatives to establish fair trade practices, strengthen ESG capabilities, support smart factory development, and operate a co-growth fund. Kim Jong-heon, Pulmuone's executive director of management planning, said the company would continue supporting genuine improvements in working conditions and sustainable growth for local communities and small and medium-sized enterprises, and work to establish itself as a model of mutual-growth cooperation.