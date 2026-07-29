Lotte Mart will hold its "Tongkeun Day" discount event from Thursday through Sunday. The retailer has lined up deals on food and daily essentials to coincide with the summer school break.

Discounts will cover apples, peaches, shine muscat grapes and plums. Vegetables — including paprika, zucchini, peeled garlic and potatoes — will be marked down through the "Nonghwal" agricultural subsidy program run in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. From Friday through Saturday, a 3-kilogram bag of onions will be on sale for 4,992 won.

A "Great Korean Seafood Festival" organized with the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries will also run during the event. Customers who pay with a promotional card will receive an additional 50 percent discount on live abalone from Wando.

In the meat section, domestically produced pork samgyeopsal and neck cuts will be discounted 45 percent for promotional card holders. The "Yorihada Muan Onion Beef Bulgogi" product will be 55 percent cheaper, while "Wagome upper sirloin, soup cuts and bulgogi" — sourced from Australia — will be 30 percent off for L.Point members.

All ramyun products will be offered on a buy-two-get-one-free basis from Saturday through Sunday — bagged ramyun on Saturday and cup ramyun on Sunday. All frozen pizzas and hot dogs will also be 50 percent off per item when two or more are purchased with a promotional card. More than 60 varieties of snacks can be bought for 600 won each when 20 or more items are purchased with a promotional card.

The deli section will feature "Tongjajangeo," a whole freshwater eel dish, priced at 4,990 won. The product is made by grilling a whole eel four times and applying sauce four times to enhance its flavor.

In household goods, the sale covers laundry detergent, dish soap, sanitary pads and body wash, among other key products. Some 99 varieties of laundry detergent and more than 60 varieties of dish soap will be available on a buy-one-get-one-free basis. More than 60 varieties of "Sofy" sanitary pads will be 50 percent off per item when two or more are purchased. More than 50 varieties of body wash and more than 70 varieties of shampoo, treatment and conditioner will also be offered buy-one-get-one-free.

Meanwhile, Lotte Mart will accept pre-orders for the 2026 fresh dried red pepper harvest from Thursday through Aug. 17. The retailer will sell fresh dried peppers — in whole or ground form — from well-known growing regions across the country, including Andong, Yeongyang and Sunchang, as well as Anmyeondo, a newly added production area. During the first week of the event, all fresh dried pepper products will be available at up to 30 percent off for promotional card holders.