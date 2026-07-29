Seoul's Eunpyeong-gu said Wednesday it plans to approve and officially gazette a revised project implementation plan for the Susaek Zone 8 housing redevelopment project, covering the area around 16-2 Susaek-dong, on Thursday.

The revision is based on a plan finalized through the Seoul Metropolitan Government's integrated review of redevelopment projects in December last year. With ground-breaking scheduled for the second half of this year, the changes focus on securing additional smaller units to ease housing costs for elderly association members and owners of unauthorized structures, and to raise the rate at which original residents return to the area after redevelopment.

Under the revised plan, Susaek Zone 8 — covering 29,884 square meters — will expand from the originally planned seven buildings with 578 units to eight buildings with 620 units. The site sits adjacent to Susaek Station and Digital Media City (DMC) Station, offering easy access to public transit, and will be developed as an eco-friendly residential complex with a design that incorporates the natural terrain of nearby Bongsan. Once underground cabling work at the adjacent Susaek substation wraps up this year, the infrastructure improvements are expected to benefit not only Susaek Zone 8 but the broader district as well.

The zone also includes plans for public cultural and sports facilities — the Eunpyeong General Social Welfare Center and a next-generation public library — under the Susaek-Jeungsan redevelopment promotion plan. The facilities are expected to serve as community welfare and cultural-education hubs for both future residents and neighboring communities.

The district office said it will actively support the necessary administrative procedures to ensure ground-breaking proceeds smoothly in the second half of this year.

"Susaek Zone 8 will be developed into a residential complex that combines improved living conditions with public infrastructure such as a welfare center and library," Eunpyeong-gu Mayor Kim Mi-kyung said. "We will do our utmost to advance the Susaek-Jeungsan new town project without delay and to enhance the residential welfare of our residents."